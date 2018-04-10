Luck runs out for Arjune

THE luck of 30-year-old Andrew Arjune finally ran out on Monday after he was sentenced to 18 months in jail by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for stealing a water pump, even after he was warned during previous court appearances for similar charges to desist from stealing

Arjune confessed to the charge which read that on April 5 at Kitty Seawall, he stole a two-inch Honda water pump valued $200,000, property of Deonauth Lall.

The police said that Arjune was caught with the stolen items walking along Vlissingen Road and confessed to the police.

The man also admitted that he was charged and convicted for a similar charge. However, Magistrate Latchman who remembered Arjune’s face from a previous court appearance, queried of him if he was charged for stealing zinc sheets from the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Sports Complex building. He admitted the offence.

Last month, Arjune was spared from a jail sentence and fined $30,000.

Magistrate Latchman in her sentencing told Arjune: “You were warned before by the court.” She then sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment.