Lindeners call for boycott of LTW Pageant

–in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

By Vanessa Braithwaite and Svetlana Marshall

POLICE at Linden are investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct on a delegate of the Miss Linden Town Week (LTW) Pageant by a popular community businessman.

And even as residents anxiously await the outcome of that probe, some are calling for the pageant slated for April 21, 2018 to be boycotted given the seriousness of the matter.

On Monday, the victim in question gave a statement to the police, and according to Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vandyhegen, the Mackenzie Police Station is in the process of putting a report together to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice on the way forward.

It has been alleged that a popular Linden businessman made inappropriate sexual advances to one of the contestants seeking his sponsorship to cover her expenses for the pageant, and used coercion and bribery to cover up the issue. The issue was made public Sunday on social media by a popular social media and political commentator.

Minister of Government and Women Rights’ Advocate, Simona Broomes on Monday told the Guyana Chronicle that the police investigation should be allowed to continue unhindered, even as she expressed disappointment at the handling of the matter by local leaders.

Minister Broomes said when the matter was brought to her attention, she advised that a report be immediately made to the police. Since then, the Minister said, she has taken stock of the recent developments, and is urging that the police be given a chance to do their work. “I would urge all the parties to desist and allow for the police to investigate the matter,” Minister Broomes said, adding:

“Who is one to pronounce on if the matter is done or the matter is not done… It is with the police; they know what they have to do!” Minister Broomes told this newspaper.

It has been alleged that an Alliance for Change (AFC) Executive and the Prime Minister’s Region Ten Representative Vladimir Glasgow coerced the victim into covering up the issue by not making a report. When contacted on Monday, Glasgow said that the allegations are untrue.

Said he: “Propaganda has its work to do, and at this point, I won’t be making any comment on the issue. People have their own ambition and aim…

“As far as I know, two people had an issue and they decided to settle the issue, and it is not my place to comment.”

SETTLE OUT-OF-COURT

However, the Guyana Chronicle has been reliably informed that Glasgow was among the two witnesses to an agreement for an out-of-court settlement on the matter.

In a statement on Monday, the AFC said that the party is aware of a social media post regarding the incident implicating the member of its Region 10 Regional Management Committee, and will be launching its own investigation into the issue. “The AFC reiterates its strong revulsion of any mistreatment of females, and will take appropriate action should any misconduct in this or any other regard be proven,” the party said in its statement.

Reached Sunday for a comment, LTW 2018 Coordinator and AFC member, Devin Sears told the Guyana Chronicle that there’s no truth to allegation that he encouraged the young ladies embroiled in the matter to solicit funds from the embattled businessman.

“I did not permit those young ladies, whether written or verbally, to go to the individual’s premises. At no point in time did I give any permission to seek sponsorship, “ Sears said, adding:

“It would be very irresponsible of me to permit these young girls to do such a thing… I cannot give any such permission.”

He said that upon learning what was alleged to have transpired, he had a serious conversation with the alleged victim and her parents, and encouraged her to report the matter to the police. He said he would subsequently learn that a consensual agreement was reached by both parties to deal with the matter privately.

Sears said that despite learning this, he insisted that a police report was made since the allegations are serious.

The Linden Mayor and Town Council, in a statement issued late Sunday said that from its independent investigation, it has learnt that the incident occurred on March 3, 2018 and was settled between the parties involved on March 6, 2018.

The issue was reportedly brought to the attention of the mayor on March 16 by Sears, and according to the statement, the Mayor was told that the matter was with the police. “Subsequently, on Sunday April 1,” the Council said in the statement, “the issue was brought again to the Mayor’s attention stating that the matter was not settled.

“The Council immediately called for an investigation, and visited the Coordinator, Crystal Lam, who provided some information, and a meeting was then scheduled to meet with the victim.

NO FURTHER ACTION

“However, the Mayor was later informed by Lam that the young woman does not wish to further the issue. On this premise, the Council subsequently met with the victim on April 5, 2018. The minutes of that meeting were taken.

“The Mayor did not in any way attempt to trivialise the issue or to sweep anything under the carpet.

“The Council stands resolute in its position against any sexual misconduct, sexual abuse or harassment, and will advocate for justice if the individuals involved are found culpable.”

However, Minister Broomes cautioned that leaders should be responsible in their actions especially when dealing with such cases.

The first line of the Council’s statement read: “The LMTC is deeply concerned and regrets the occurrence of such incident tarnishing the image and integrity of pageantry and the municipality.”

Minister Broomes said whether the Municipality is the franchise holder of the pageant or not, the matter is a serious one.

“This is a young lady that came forward with an allegation; we have to be careful as leaders in society what kind of message we are sending,” the minister said, adding:

“She is coming forward with an allegation. Most times young girls and women don’t come forward, and if somebody is coming forward, we should not, be it you’re a leader or leader not, be coming forward in the press with press releases talking about who talking truth and who matter finish. It should not be.”

Such actions, she warned, could discourage persons even more affected from coming forward.

DO NOT BOYCOTT

The pageant coordinator has since said in a Facebook post that the delegates being taken to the home of a potential sponsor constituted a breach of protocol, and she as well as other officials had no knowledge of this. “What transpired that evening is unfortunate and does not represent CLD’s philosophy. Upon learning of this tragic incident, a report was made to a government official and the issue has and still is being investigated,” Lam stated. Despite meeting several road blocks and challenges, the local designer decided to continue coordinating the event because she saw a plethora of positives in doing so. “Being a queen should never come at the price of selling yourself. This is not a true representation of pageantry.”

Relating to the call to boycott the pageant, Lam said, “We have to start somewhere, and the solution cannot be to end all pageants. We have to come up with more creative ways in finding solutions. In my opinion the pageant should go on. Give these women a chance to be role models in society. Give them a chance to change society’s misconception of pageantry.

Our women must not feel like selling one’s self to potential sponsors is an undeniable part of pageantry.” Seven young beauties are expected to compete for the coveted crown on March 21, if the pageant is held.