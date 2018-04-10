Jail them!

–British envoy urges zero tolerance for corrupt law enforcement agents

BRITISH High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn on Monday charged investigators to isolate themselves from fraud, bribery and corruption or face the full brunt of the law.

“There is no place for corruption in the security agencies in Guyana. If officials and individuals cannot work with honesty and integrity, then they should be drummed out, prosecuted and imprisoned as necessary,” declared Quinn.

He noted, too, that if investigators are involved in criminal activities, then it would be impossible for the security sector to expect respect, support and cooperation from the public.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-week anti-corruption training course facilitated by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Monday, the High Commissioner told the 30 participants from SOCU, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Agency (CANU), the State’s Assets Recovery Agency (SARA), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) they need to take their responsibilities seriously.

“It is therefore incumbent on each member of the security agencies to fulfil their task to the highest of standard,” he said. “Not only is it the right thing to do but as the funders of this and other training, it is what the British Government expects.”

He noted that the training will see local law enforcement officials understanding the intricacies of investigating serious and complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases. Week one will concentrate on investigation methods for fraud, while week two will focus on methods and offences of bribery and corruption.

As part of the training programme, the participants will examine major fraud and bribery case scenarios designed to have them put into practice that which they have learned.

“All of you here today can and must set the example for everybody else to follow,” said Quinn.

The two-week programme will be run by British experts, Tony Crompton and Mark Dilliway, who both have over 30 years’ experience in serious and organised crime, as well as fraud with the City of London Police.

NEED TO BE ENFORCED

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC., who echoed similar sentiments as the British envoy, said that there is a great need to enforce anti-corruption laws as stakeholders work together to find, prosecute and jail offenders.

“This requires cooperation and changed attitudes towards corruption,” the Attorney-General said. “Preventing the damaging effects of corruption should be a priority and responsibility for everyone.

“Therefore, it is incumbent on us to build and maintain strong, independent institutions to guard against corruption, as well as promoting a culture that makes it impossible for corrupt individuals to thrive. This must be founded on a commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and considering the ramifications of corruption; nothing less is acceptable.”

The Minister said his government welcomes the SOCU initiative to host the training programme, which is being held at the Police Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown.

He said his administration has a zero-tolerance on corruption in all forms, while noting that financial crimes were added to the remit of SOCU, whose primary responsibility is combating money laundering, terrorist financing and financing of the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Noting that the present administration took steps to have several forensic audits conducted upon taking office in May 2015, Williams said that those audits have led to many criminal investigations and charges of fraud for the stealing of State assets.

“But financial crimes investigatory framework requires greater capacity building; financial, prosecutorial and judicial expertise,” he said, adding:

“In its most recent report, the Auditor General noted the scale of overpayment by public officials to contractors, which is but one of the nefarious devices deployed to rob the Government of billions of dollars.”

Referencing the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Williams said corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development, and contributes to governmental instability. He said crimes such as bribery, fraud, misappropriation, embezzlement, and money laundering have dire effects on the economy.

STYMIES ECONOMIC GROWTH

“They stymie economic growth and deplete resources, resulting in poverty, poor health care and lack of proper infrastructures,” the minister said. “Corruption tramples upon the socio-economic rights of citizens and ultimately erodes the moral fabric of society. The integrity of the government and national security are also adversely affected by corrupt practices.”

Corruption also weakens good governance, he said, as principles such as accountability and transparency become non-existent. Moreover, corruption deters both foreign and domestic investment, as it fosters an inequitable environment for trade. Ultimately, our economic dynamism will be reduced.

“To successfully fight against corruption,” the Attorney-General said, “there needs to be effective detection, investigation, analysis of evidence and prosecution of crime; ultimately leading to convictions. It is for these reasons that this course is important.”

Participants of the programme, he said, will over the next two weeks examine the bribery landscape to understand the scale of corruption and bribery and the harm they entail, and our legislative framework to militate against these offences.

The government, he said, has been doing its part by conducting anti-corruption sensitisation seminars in the various administrative regions of the country, which have had significant impact on cases of misappropriation of state assets. Those seminars, he said, have highlighted the importance of the States Asset Recovery Act, the Witness Protection and Whistleblower Act.

“As we are all aware, witnesses and whistleblowers possess the evidence needed to investigate and prosecute offences such as bribery, fraud and corruption,” he stated, while noting that corruption must be exposed.

TIMELY INTERVENTION

Similarly, Dr Sam Sittlington, Irish Financial Investigations adviser to SOCU, said the training being provided the law enforcement officials is not only timely but relevant. Dr Sittlington said it is important for the participants to be able to conduct thorough investigations into fraud, bribery and corruption cases.

He, like the British High Commissioner, noted the vast experience of the two trainers in the fields, and stressed the importance of having practical experience in this regard.

The programme, Dr Sittlington said, is intense and what is needed for investigators. He noted that oftentimes, investigators are bogged down with looking at PowerPoint presentations or other documents, but through this programme, participants would be tasked with thinking outside of the box and looking at ways in which they can solve fraud, bribery and corruption cases, and ensuring that those found guilty are placed before the courts.

Some 14 SOCU members, nine CID fraud members, two CANU, one FIU and four representatives from SARA are participating in the training programme funded by the British Government.

Also present at the opening of the training programme were Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Police Commissioner (ag), David Ramnarine; and Head of SOCU, Sydney James.