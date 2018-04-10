Chinese supermarket owner on simple larceny charge

A CHINESE man who is the owner of a supermarket here, appeared on Monday before a city magistrate on a charge of simply larceny and was released on $250,000 bail.

It is alleged that between July 1, 2017 and April 6, 2018 at Durban Street, Georgetown, Xiu Lin, 29, stole a quantity of foodstuff worth $8M, the property of Toucan Distributors. He man pleaded not guilty to the charge

According to the facts given to the court, police officers, based on information given to them, went to the place of business of the accused and found the items.

Attorney for the accused, Nekeisha Persaud, asked Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman to be lenient with her client and grant reasonable bail.

The matter was adjourned to April 30, 2018.