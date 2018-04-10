64-year-old remanded to prison

–for allegedly threatening to kill President

DAYS after a prank call was made to the 911 system at the Brickdam Police Station stating that a bomb was planted at the Ministry of the Presidency to kill the Head-of-State David Granger, a 64-year-old man was on Monday charged.

Motilall Balkaran of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied that on March 20, 2018 he made a call to the Brickdam Police Station threatening to kill President Granger by stating that a bomb was placed at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The sexagenarian denied making use of threatening language by calling the emergency line and threatening to place a bomb to kill the Head of State.

Attorney Tiffany Jeffrey during her application for bail, argued that there were several other persons living at Balkaran’s home who also had access to the line. Jeffrey added that the police failed to run a voice recognition check to identify who was the caller.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted citing the seriousness of

the charge.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Balkaran to prison on the grounds of public safety and transferred the matter to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for April 16.