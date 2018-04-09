Young designer brings ‘Swag’ to fashion

WHEN is a print designer not a print designer? That is when they are, in fact, a fashion designer. When you think of print, there are a handful of designers that instantly spring to mind in Guyana; one of them is from the mining town of Linden.

Parrish Shannon Cadogan is a 24-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer who is already taking Linden by storm and making his mark on social media.

Recently, Cadogan held a successful ‘pop-up’ shop at Buxton Line-Top, East Coast Demerara, where several persons came out to get their graphic t-shirt designs for the village’s annual J’ouvert and Mash celebration, which saw his clothing line and graphic designs taking off.

Cadogan, who is a former McKenzie High School student, a basketball player and a national athlete in Guyana, is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to setting the trend and being different.

In 2015, he started his own print-design business under the name of Swag Styles Company.

According to the entrepreneur, Swag Styles Company is all about looking different in the new generation of fashion, while allowing the person to ‘create their own swag.”

Swag Styles Company uses the heat-transfer method for their print designs and also does painting on sneakers and other items. The company can design from hats, shirts, bedsheets and just about anything to meet their customers’ needs.

“When I was growing up, I saw my father doing design work and I always had the ability to draw in school, but I never thought that this would have been the outcome,” the designer explained.

He added that since at school he always had the knack for creating his own style and fashion, as he used to spray-paint his haversack and sneakers.

“I never thought that this would’ve been a business for me…I went to school and furthered my studies, then training at Macorp, but nothing ever really worked out for me,” he said.

“My dream was to have my own clothing line, I want to be among one of the famous brand names in clothing” he stressed.

Cadogan however explained that when he first started out his business at his Amelia’s Ward, Linden home, it was slow, but as customers started coming in things took a turn for the better.

“People didn’t know about me, but due to the quality of my work and my style designing, customers kept recommending me,” he added.

He explained that he learnt to perfect his trade through trial and error, but managed to become more creative and it was all due to his determination and long nights staying up perfecting his art.

In the future, the designer plans on opening several outlets across Guyana to better reach his growing customers’ needs.

“I don’t want to do this business just for the money! It’s something that I love and I want to be the best at it,” he stressed. Cadogan added that the most satisfying thing is when his customers are amazed about his unique designs and keep coming again, while getting their money’s worth.

His advice to upcoming entrepreneurs is for them to follow their dreams and do what they love.

“This is my own talent and this is what God blessed me with… don’t follow [anybody] else’s dreams! Not because you see somebody else doing something that means it’s for you too. Find what’s for you and pursue it,” he encouraged.