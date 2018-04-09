Teen recaptured after escaping from police custody

A 16-year-old, who escaped police custody at the Cove and John Police station early Sunday morning, was re-arrested hours later at his ‘B’ Field Sophia home, after ranks received a tip-off from his mother.

The teen had been in police custody since Friday for being involved in an alleged robbery committed last Thursday on a resident in Sophia.

The teen was arrested along with two others from Sophia, as the police seized a .40 Taurus pistol with six live rounds, two .32 Special revolvers with four live rounds and 79 grams of cannabis sativa.

According to a police source, on Sunday morning the 16-year-old while in custody at the Cove and John Police Station requested to use the washroom. The source added that the teen managed to escape through a hole in the wall of the police lockups.

A few hours later, his mother called the police and informed them that her son was at home hiding. The police then went to the teen’s home and re-arrested him. He is currently in police custody and is expected to be charged for escaping police custody.

According to residents in the area, the teen is a known troublemaker in the community and associates with ‘bad company.’

“That was a good boy. Is the friends he associates with because his mother is try with him, but the boy don’t listen,” a resident said.

The resident added that the teen would associate with known characters in the area and it was rumoured that he was involved in illegal activities.

“This lil boy unemployed, but always with the latest brand name clothing and going out, I know something was suspicious,” the resident said.