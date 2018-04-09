LMTC says firmly against sexual misconduct

THE Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC) said it is concerned about claims on social media which are directed at tarnishing the image and integrity of the Linden Town Week Pageant and the municipality.

According to the claims, a businessman made sexual advances to a young candidate in the upcoming Linden Town Week Pageant, who was allegedly taken to gain his sponsorship for the pageant.

The LMTC in a statement said aiding or abetting any activity or set of activities and behaviours that are demeaning to women or any other individual or group of individuals is incompatible with the council’s ideals.

“You would appreciate, that it is strictly a matter of procedure, especially in sensitive cases like this one, that the council conducts its independent investigation of the issue, so that when a report is published, it is with information that we would have gathered for verification. As such, no staff was permitted to divulge unverified information, especially since, in our opinion, on a matter of this nature, it was likely to become sub-judice and their comments can interfere with the investigation. From the independent investigation, the mayor has seen irrefutable evidence that an incident occurred on March 3rd, 2018 and the said matter was settled between the parties involved on March 6, 2018,” the LMTC said.

It noted that on March 16, the matter was brought to the attention of Mayor Waneka Arrindell by Councillor Devin Sears, but the mayor was informed that the matter was with the police.

Subsequently, on Sunday, April 1, the matter was again brought to the mayor’s attention with the information that it was not settled as claimed.

The council, the LMTC said, immediately called for an investigation and visited the coordinator Crystal Lam, who provided some information and a meeting was then scheduled to meet with the victim. However, the LMTC said the mayor was later informed by Lam that the young woman does not wish to further the matter.

“On this premise, the council would have subsequently met with the victim on April 5, 2018, and the minutes of that meeting were taken. Further, the council met with trainer Ms. Shequita Talbot who indicated that she had no comment to make on the issue since there was a signed document, prohibiting any further discussion on the matter. Contrary to stated opinion, the mayor did not in any way attempt to trivalise the issue or to sweep anything under the carpet,” the LMTC said.

It noted that in light of Ms Talbot’s previous statement with respect to the signed document and her refusal to comment, there was no need for the mayor to caution her to be silent.

“Hence, this allegation is a malicious, fallacious attempt to deliberately smudge the Office of the Mayor. The Mayor of Linden is advising Ms Talbot that since they had no prior telephone conversation that she makes a public statement to correct this fabricated information. The council stands resolute in its position against any sexual misconduct, sexual abuse or harassment and will advocate for justice if the individuals involved are found culpable. The mayor, (who took office on April 1st, 2018) would like to assure the people of Linden of her commitment to the advancement of the interest of specifically women and girls and the community of Linden in general,” the release concluded.