Parents to protest Mae’s fees hike Monday

MEMBERS of the Mae’s Parent Group (MPG) will stage a protest in front of the school on Monday after administrators remain mum to their request to meet with them over the decision to hike fees at the nursery and primary levels.

The protest on Monday will be held during 11:30 hrs and 13:00hrs at the Lot 9 and 19 Third Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown school.

“The objective of MPG is clear; we wish to communicate through a peaceful picketing exercise our unequivocal rejection of the significant increase on school fees,” Andrea Bryan-Garner, a member of the MPG said.

Parents of children attending the school have complained about the administrators’ decision to increase tuition fees by a whopping 42 per cent and have since called on the school to meet with them to discuss the issue and possibly resuscitate the Parent Teachers’ Association.

The parents have also called for the hike in tuition fees to be reduced to less than 14 per cent across the board as well as for the establishment of a regulatory body to oversee the operation of private schools.

A group of 172 parents said in a statement a few days ago that they were shocked to receive notices just prior to the closure of schools for the Easter holidays indicating that fees for the Christmas term will be increased.

No explanation given.

According to the notices issued to parents, the fees for children in the playground have jumped from $35,000 per term (three months) to $50,000 per term, representing a 42 per cent increase.

At the nursery level, there has been a 33 per cent increase with fees moving from $45,000 to $60,000, while at the primary level–from Grades One to Four–the increase stands at 25 per cent; moving from $60,000 to $75,000.

Parents of Grade Five students are required to pay $70,000, representing a combination of $60,000 for tuition and $10,000 for lessons fees. The fees for this level have not increased.

However, Grade Six students are now being charged $80,000, which is a combination of $60,000 tuition and $20,000 lessons fees. Initially, that level paid $60,000 tuition and $10,000 lesson fee.

“This was done without any explanation,” said the parents, who have since written to the school’s administrator, Stacey French, asking for justification “for the excessive increase in lieu of the removal of VAT on Education”.

The school in response said that its decision to increase fees was “necessary for a number of reasons, including the fact that our costs to do business have increased, in some cases quite substantially, over the last few years”.

“Further, in an environment where hiring teachers who are both motivated and experienced has become a monumental task. We are at a point where we are placing an even greater focus on staff development/empowerment. Please note that as a part of this endeavor, we are also looking at overall operations and ways to make them more efficient,” Stacey French, the school’s administrator said.

On the issue of VAT remittance, French said the school’s tax records are not for “public consumption” but noted that VAT returns as specified by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) were submitted for November 2017 and December 2017, with requisite liability payments.

“VAT payments made as of January 1, 2018 were credited toward fees for August term 2018, as indicated to affected parents. Please note further that we effectively “ate” the VAT charges for August term 2017 without passing this cost on to parents,” French stated, adding that she is sure that GRA will advise the institution of any rebates due.

French accepted that while the school’s decision to hike the fees is not a popular one, the administration of the school stands firmly behind it “because it will benefit the school, which is always our priority”.