GNNL retirees reflect on years of service

HAVING dedicated 40 years of service at the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), printers and publishers of the Chronicle Newspapers, Ivelaw Hall welcomes his retirement and plans to ‘take it easy’ and spend more time with his grandchildren.

Hall, who is easy-going, pleasant by nature and not a man of many words, says it feels like he spent a lifetime at the state-owned Chronicle but it was worth it. Now looking back at his journey, he stated that being a long-serving employee is not a ‘bed of roses’ but entails hard work, dedication and often going beyond the call of duty.

He spoke of his early days when he first joined the company where he started off his career in the Accounts Department as an Accounts Clerk. There he met his wife, Hazel, who is still employed at the Guyana Chronicle as the Advertising Manager.

HARD WORK AND DEDICATION

This long-serving individual said he later moved up the ranks and was promoted to Supervisor of the Circulation Department and acted in the capacity of Manager up until his retirement.

Hall told the Pepperpot Magazine during his 40 years at the newspaper company, there were some so-called ‘rainy days’ which took some form of determination to continue in the uphill climb of success.

“I know some weapons were thrown at me one too many times but I persevered because I knew I had it in me to move forward no matter the challenges that lay ahead,” he said.

EXPERIENCE IS A SILENT TEACHER

Hall stated, “Experience is a quiet teacher and I can safely say it made me into a well-rounded person in so many aspects, because I dealt with rowdy newspaper vendors on a daily basis and they would often use indecent language and behave however they wanted to, and I learned to cope and remain calm when they are yelling and cursing me for something or the other.”

Hall told the Pepperpot Magazine that in the newspaper business one has to be tough and put on an armor of protection to deal with certain folks, and he tried to remain humble and would often take his issues via prayers to God, who he believes kept him strong to endure the years he did at the Guyana Chronicle.

CHALLENGES

Hall stated that working with newspaper vendors was a new experience for him and over the years he learned how to relate to them, because of their wide use of the vocabulary he had his work cut out for him.

He, however, managed to develop his interpersonal skills and was able to communicate effectively with the newspaper vendors on his own terms.

Hall was reminded though that he was an officer of the company and managed a healthy relationship with both colleagues and clients, since he knew he wanted to set a good example.

The 59-year-old noted that if he was to do it all over again he would, but this time better. Having gained so much experience and knowledge he feels equipped enough, however, he has come to accept that it is his time to retire.

His advice is to remain humble no matter what life throws at you and do not let your belief in God waver not even for a minute.

Hall told the Pepperpot Magazine that all the years he worked at the Guyana Chronicle he was often misunderstood since his quiet demeanour fooled a lot of people. But he assured that he was always ‘in the know’ and was not a fool as some people painted him to be.

In May this year, he will attain the age of 60 years and he plans to spend more time with his 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and perhaps reflect on his working days, since some memories are good to remember.

The father of seven opined that no matter where one works they have to endure certain challenges for them to cope under pressure, and with that in mind he was able to persevere.

He related that the most trying times were when he worked at nights and when he got home in the mornings his wife was out at work. It was a tough arrangement but they had to make their relationship work.

Hall was the recipient of an award for his long years of service when the GNNL held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Herdmanston Lodge, last month.

GARFIELD NILES AN ACCOUNTANT BY HEART

Another long-serving employee, Garfield Niles, opted to take early retirement. Having met the requirements, Niles feels that it is his time to do the things he could not have done before.

He served 33 years at the GNNL and for him, it feels like yesterday he started working but wanted to move on to newer challenges and enjoy the simpler things in life.

Niles started his long-serving career as an Accounts Clerk ‘B’ and quickly moved up to Senior Clerk in-charge of Customs and Purchasing in the Accounts Department, after which he was promoted to Assistant Accountant.

He was then relocated to manage the Heildberg press in 2000 when the then-Board of Directors decided to establish a new area to garner revenue, and assigned the position of Marketing Officer even after that printing section closed in 2010.

The closure saw Niles returning to the Accounts Department where he remained as a Marketing Officer until his retirement.

The 55-year-old, however, recently suffered a setback just when he thought he would enjoy his retirement: his wife of 28 years succumbed to cancer and he is trying to cope with that loss.

He describes his time at the Guyana Chronicle as generally good but recalled that he encountered some hiccups along the way. However, with so many years on the job comes the experience which he amassed in the field of sales, marketing, printing, production of commercial magazines etc.When asked if he would do it again if it was requested of him, he replied in the affirmative but indicated he would try a different approach having a wealth of knowledge to share.

Niles plans to spend his retirement farming on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, noting with the impending oil boom in Guyana we would need more food to cater for the influx of people that would be coming to this country.

The father of three and grandfather of two said that he has a lot of things he wants to do and it is only a matter of time before he gets started, but for now, he will enjoy his non-working time at home tending to his plants, preparing meals among the other daily chores he is accustomed to doing.

Niles said his time not working will enable him to take his granddaughter to school and savour the days in which he gets to do whatever he wants without worrying about a full-time job.

He recalled that when the Heildberg press closed, it dulled his spark because had that section remained opened it would have brought out the best in him. “I knew I was capable, but my request for an upgrade in equipment for faster delivery and better quality products was not granted and that somehow demotivated me,” he said.

Niles began working at the Guyana Chronicle in 1985 and was swiftly elevated to a senior position in the Accounts Department. Like Hall, he was also recognised for his years of service at the company’s recent AGM.