Vickery moves into Semi-Finals at Monterrey Open

– Trashes World No.17 Rybáriková in straight sets

THERE seems to be no slowing down of Sachia Vickery, who, since the start of 2018, has been moving upwards in the tennis rankings and on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) circuit.

Following her climb to No. 91 in the world at the latest WTA rankings, Vickery dumped Magdaléna Rybáriková out of the Monterrey Open, beating the 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist and World No. 17-ranked in straight sets (6 – 0, 6 – 3), when the two met yesterday (Friday) in the Quarter-Finals.

Vickery will next play the winner between Monica Puig and Tinea Babos.

Puig, the 2014 Olympic Champion, had lost to Vickery (7 – 6, 6 – 2, 6 – 1) when the two met at the 2014 Stanford tournament which was won Serena Williams. Vickery was knocked out in the quarter-finals in that tournament by Varvara Lepchenko.

Vickery, 22, proved that her steady improvement in the sport is no fluke, when she disposed of Irina Falconi in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, to reach the Round-of-16 at the Abierto GNP Seguros tournament in Monterrey, Mexico.

The player, born to Guyanese parents, Paula Liverpool and Rawle Vickery, in her next match at the tournament, easily got rid of Ana Sofía Sánchez, also in straight sets, 6 – 3, 6 – 3.