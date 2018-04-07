Three held for threatening to kill President

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate President David Granger, police confirmed on Friday.

In a release police said a 65-year-old male from East Coast Demerara and two other persons are in custody as investigation continues into threatening phone calls made against the life of His Excellency President David Granger, which were received on the 911 system at Brickdam on the 20th March, 2018.

Not the first time persons have threatened to kill President Granger. Late last year an inmate of the Lusignan Prison was charged after he called the 911 emergency hotline and threatened to kill the President. It was reported back then that Alim Ally, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for assault, was charged with four counts of threatening language. It is alleged that on November 19 at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, he called the 911 system at Brickdam Police Station and threatened to kill the President. It is further alleged that on the same day, he called the system and threatened to shoot up the Brickdam Police Station.

It is also alleged that on November 10, Ally called the 911 system and threatened to kill the President and made threats to the police station on the said date. Ally, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty to all of the four charges. On the dates mentioned on the charges, it is alleged that Ally told the 911 operator that when he leaves the prison, he would kill the President. He even provided his name to the other party during the calls.

In April also last year reports surfaced in the media of an alleged plot to kill the Head-of-State. During the said period, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon had disclosed that Cabinet and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were aware of a reported threat made against President Granger’s life. President David Granger had ordered a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged assassination plot against him. “Any plot or attempt to cause harm to His Excellency must be something that is in the public’s interest. So it is not a matter of not having confidence in any particular entity, but it is the right of the President to determine if he requires any deeper level of inquiry into any matter,” Minister Harmon explained.