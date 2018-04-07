Please indicate crudities

Dear Editor

THE Caribbean Voice understands the angst that permeated Freddie Kissoon’s column of April 6 in the Kaieteur News.

With reference to a particular sentence, to wit, “These crudities do not come from state power only – it takes in the complete gamut of society – judiciary, private sector, police, media, civil society, NGOs, local government structures, hospitals, etc.” As an NGO engaged in activism in Guyana, The Caribbean Voice is not aware of any crudities on our part.

However, since we are looking on from the inside, we may have missed any such crudities, so we humbly request Mr Kissoon to do point them out to us, so that we can give them due consideration and act accordingly, as we do place great emphasis on refinement and empathy enveloping our work.

Regards

The Caribbean Voice