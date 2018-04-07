Honouring our commitments

WATER and electricity are vital necessities for the daily existence of mankind. There is no argument that water plays the greater role in sustenance of our daily lives.

However, apart from the two examples, there is the fact that it is an incontrovertible element for both human life and human activities. It has even become a source of conflict between nations, because of its dwindling sources of supply; and is being predicted as the future cause of wars among nations.

Guyana has made significant strides in terms of both these precious quantums being available, to citizens in most of our regions. From the traditional bottle and kerosene lamps that were of common use in so many rural homes especially, the last 40 years have ushered in exponential improvements in terms of electrical illumination for homes, and is continuing under the Unserved Areas Electrification Initiative, and the construction of transmission stations to facilitate the service.

For the past two years, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has been engaged in ensuring communities that were without this essential, is linked to the national grid. It is surprising that for all of the billions reported by the last administration to have been invested on both water and electricity, that there are still many, many communities that have been without these two important amenities.

Many of our coastal highways, formerly without illumination, are now brightly lit at nights, bringing much comfort and assurance to communities in terms of safety to both self and property; and motorists, in terms of being able to better negotiate, safely, the traffic.

On the same plateau of better and improved utility services, potable water is now available to more communities and homes, than at any other time of this nation’s history. The period 2016 to current, has been remarkable for the many communities throughout Guyana, that are now receiving water for the first time, as is now the relieving experience of the hinterland communities, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, the Corentyne and recently for Highbury, Light Town, and Deutichan, just to cite a few examples.

Although it is the state’s obligation to supply such amenities to the population, citizens have to realise that to provide such services, is costly to taxpayers. Both services require multi-billion dollars to provide. This means that citizens, who legitimately access any of the two services, or both, from the respective service provider, become customers and are therefore expected to pay their fair billing share for the services received.

Unfortunately, the latter obligation appears not to be understood clearly, or is deliberately ignored, as reflected in the respective attacks, carried out by two defaulting customers on disconnection crews from the GPL, and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in two different communities recently.

This reflects an erroneous belief on the part of some citizens that such utility services can be had, without cost to the user. It is a mindset which has been costly to both public utilities that have suffered losses in billions of dollars in revenue, due to illegal connections.

This is plain theft, which can only have negative consequences for both companies. Therefore, the reminder must be stated, quite unambiguously, that refusal to pay, coupled with illegal service, amounts to denying urgently needed revenue for refurbishment and expansion, and an improved quality of services to the nation.

Given life’s many challenges, there are circumstances that do prohibit timely payment of bills. This has led to advisory facilities at both services that are there to guide customers on such matters. However, for those customers who receive such utilities for their use and benefit, and refuse to honour their due, as well as resort to violence when just action is taken against their refusal, are definitely unconscionable, and deserving of the loudest condemnation. They are outside of the legal parameters, in every manner of action, are therefore lawless, and should be prosecuted accordingly.