Tearful GDF captain charged with wife’s murder

Interdicted army Captain Orwain Sandy, was on Friday morning placed before the Georgetown Magistrates Court and charged for the murder of his reputed wife, whom he allegedly shot and killed last Saturday during a heated argument.

Sandy, who served as Special Assistant to the Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to plea to the capital offence.

The army captain broke down in tears as the charge was read , that on March 31 at First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown he murdered Reona Payne.

His attorney , James Bond disclosed to the court that Sandy has been a psychiatric patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for the past two two years.

He made an application for the defendant to be subjected to a psychiatrist examination while on remand.Magistrates Latchman remanded Sandy to prison until April 24.

According to reports, Sandy after committing the act, surrendered to police at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The police have confirmed that Sandy used his service revolver during the shooting. Police sources also related that the soldier had on one occasion lodged his firearm at the police station during a domestic dispute.

One source explained that the soldier had suspected Payne was being unfaithful and was conversing with someone from overseas. It was reported that on Saturday, Sandy had planned to drop Payne off at her place of work when she received a phone call from someone from overseas.

When the soldier questioned her on their relationship status , she became abusive and an argument ensued, and in the vicinity of the masjid in First Street, Alexander Village, the woman grabbed the soldier’s firearm and threw it out of the car.

According to the source, Sandy stopped the vehicle to retrieve the weapon and Payne exited too, and after picking up the gun he fired in her direction, emptying the entire magazine.

The Chief-of-Staff , Brigadier Patrick West has ordered the Inspector-General of the GDF to conduct a Board of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The GDF sought to assure Guyanese that Sandy’s action does not mirror the behavior of its ranks.