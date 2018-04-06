Soldiers injured during paratroop training

TWO soldiers are hospitalised after suffering injuries during a routine paratrooping exercise at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Thursday.

In a release the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said that at 08:15hrs on Thursday, the two soldiers from the 31 Special Forces Squadron were injured when their parachutes became entangled during a routine paratroop training exercise conducted at the CJIA.

The soldiers were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they are in a stable condition and are being evaluated to determine whether any serious injuries were sustained. Their families have since been contacted.