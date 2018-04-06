Police bust gun-trading ring in Sophia

-teenager among four held

Diligent work by members of the Guyana Police Force has led to the arrest of four persons , including a teenager , who were allegedly part of a gun-trading ring operating in Sophia in the city.

According to the police , an intelligence led operation by police ranks in ‘C’ Division on Friday morning resulted in the arrest of three men from Sophia, seizing of one .40 Taurus Pistol with six live rounds, two .32 Special Revolvers with four live rounds and seventy nine grams of cannabis sativa.

Police said one of the three persons arrested, is 16 years old and is being investigated for an alleged robbery under arms committed on a resident of the Sophia on Thursday night.

Reports are that the 16-year old male operated as the mule in the ring which reportedly rented guns in the city.