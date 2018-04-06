Buzzing This Weekend

So the Easter weekend is over and everything is back to normal, but this is Georgetown and there is always something going down

Today

Jamaican after work lime is still on at the Tower Suites Pool& Bar! Enjoy bucket specials on red stripe beer and dragon stout and great deals on Jamaican cuisine.

For an after work hang with friends, you can head down to Cheto’s Hot Spot &Pool Bar where you get to enjoy five banks beers for $1,000. Enjoy games such as pool, dominoes and darts and also enjoy a wide variety of cutters, fish ,chicken and wild meat and DJ mixes all night .

Tomorrow

704 presents the party call ‘’ Escape to Mardi Gras’’ It’ The Ultimate ladies events

You don’t want to miss this.

Red Woman Presents her Bar B Que & Lime. It’s going down at Rio Parking Lot @ Forshaw Street, Queenstown Georgetown Guyana

The Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown’s Annual Hat Show and Garden Party returns for its 31st year on Saturday 7 April 2018.

With the money it raises, the Inner Wheel Club is able to carry out its vital work in the community – including maintaining the National Park Playground, providing scholarships for students and delivering food hampers to elderly beneficiaries.in: ‘elegant’ and ‘topical/comical’. Creativity and originality is a must! Arrive early to register your hat.

There will also be live music from the Guyana Police Force Band, games for children, afternoon tea (for ticket holders) and refreshments for sale.

Location: Promenade Gardens (public entrance from Middle Street gate)

Cost: $500 general entry, $2,500 for entry plus afternoon tea

Sunday

After a hang out on the seawall you can head down to one of the most popular night clubs, Blue Iguana –where entertainment is at its best. Music by popular DJ Magnum.

For a thrilling and enjoyable night you can head down to city vibes Night club, where there is music to keep you on your feet.