A success with children and families | 2018’s Kids Fest 592

KIDS Fest 592 was held this past Sunday, April 1, in the Promenade Gardens. The event, which is in its second year, was by all accounts a resounding success with attendees. Families benefitted from the bonding experiences facilitated by Kids Fest’s activities.

Natalya Thomas, Director of AOne Events which hosted Kids Fest 592 and the Miss Kids Fest Pageant, told this publication that the event turned out to be even greater than she had expected. She noted that there were over a thousand attendees at the event. The activities at this year’s Kids Fest 592 included a puppet show, a tea party featuring characters from Alice in Wonderland, a bouncy castle and trampolines, games, and an egg hunt.

In addition to the Alice in Wonderland characters – Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts – Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Dora and a Minion also made an appearance, posing for photographs and interacting with the children.

A definite highlight of the event was the Miss Kids Fest pageant which saw young ladies competing in various segments in the four to six, seven to 11 and 12 to 15 age categories. The participants who were judged Most Photogenic were Malika Ramnaught in Junior, Tonola Robinson in Middle and Katianna Ross in the Senior category. Each of the three young ladies won a photo shoot compliments of Eclipse Digital Photo. The winner in the four to six category was Jaquesha Richmond with Latisha Walker winning in the seven to 11 and Tyre Collins in the 12 to 14 age category.

One of the main goals of Kids Fest 592, as Thomas noted, is to provide an environment for families to spend time together and bond. Especially important is providing space where children can spend time with, not only their parents but their extended families as well. She related that she saw many children enjoying the activities with their parents. “I think that was what made my heart most happy,” she said. She was also really happy to note the intelligence of the participants in the pageant, particularly the younger ones who were also bold and confident.

Thomas related that the responses she received from attendees after the event were a testament to its success. Parents noted that the event made the children who attended very happy. One parent said that they look forward to future events organised by Thomas and AOne Events. Multiple persons urged her to keep up the good work and to continue to host the event in the future. “[It] was a good experience and I think it’s a wonderful idea to have an event of that nature around this time,” one attendee noted, while another summed up the event by saying, “Kids Fest 592 was the bomb!”