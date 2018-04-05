Remanded on two armed robbery charges

JEROME Smart on Wednesday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court slapped with two armed robbery charges

It is alleged that on March 29 at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while in the company of others and being armed with a gun, Smart robbed Jamal Angst of US$200, one cellphone worth $26, 000, $100,000 and personal documents.

The 40-year old man pleaded guilty with an explanation. He told the court that he didn’t rob anyone; he had found the phone on the road.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Fabayo Azore entered a not guilty plea.

It is further alleged that on the same day at Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, in the company of others and while being armed with a gun, Smart robbed Donald David of a cellphone worth $40,000. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and due to the fact that a gun was used.

Bail was refused and Smart was remanded to prison until April 25, 2018.