APPEARING before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday was 48-year-old Michelle Cox, charged with fraud.

Cox denied the charge which alleged that on January 5, 2018 at Princes Street, Georgetown, she obtained $100,000 from Yvonne Edwin by pretending that she was in a position to rent her home.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne did not relate the police facts nor object to bail. The magistrate released Cox on $50,000 bail and adjourned the matter until April 18.