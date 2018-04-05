Minister Greenidge meets UN Secretary General

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with Vice-President and Minister for Foreign Affairs , Carl Greenidge at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.
No details were provided on the meeting between the two officials.
Minister Greenidge has maintained that the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the territorial controversy between Guyana and Venezuela will be final, and countries must respect that ruling.
On Friday, the Venezuelan Government renewed calls for the continuation of the Good Offices process, but Minister Greenidge, on Saturday, made it clear that the Good Offices process is a thing of the past.
Since 1962, Venezuela has been contending that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which it had agreed to, is null and void. The ICJ will now determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award regarding the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela