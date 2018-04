A 40-year-old miner on Wednesday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a fraud charge.

It is alleged that between February 15, 2018 and March 30, 2018 at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Shawn Fitz obtained $170, 000 from James Daniel by pretending he was in a position to obtain boat engines for Daniels, knowing same to be false.

The miner was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 and the matter was adjourned for April 25, 2018.