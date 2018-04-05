Accused of cellphone fraud

A 28-year-old woman, Jessica Grant, was on Wednesday brought before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a charge of fraudulent conversion.

It is alleged that on February 21 at Croal Street, Georgetown, Grant was solely entrusted with Digicel cellphone cards worth $93,000; GTT cellphone cards worth $43,000 and $40, 000 worth in ‘Top Up.’ She is accused of fraudulently converting to her own use and benefit, the property of Arissa Richmond.

The unemployed woman pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police file is incomplete so bail was granted in the sum of $50, 000 and the matter was adjourned to April 25, 2018.