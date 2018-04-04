Schoolboy killed in car crash

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy was killed Tuesday after a car driven by a businessman crashed into him when he allegedly ran onto the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Jadesh Mohanlall of Aurora Essequibo Coast. The 42-year-old businessman who is a boat owner was identified as Gobin Chandrika.

Reports allege that the motorcar was proceeding in a southerly direction on the eastern lane of the road at a fast rate of speed when the lad ran from a yard on the eastern side unto the road and into the path of the motor car.

The driver claimed he applied brakes to avoid a collision. However, the youth was struck down. The youngster was picked up in a semi-conscious condition by the driver and taken to Suddie Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The businessman was arrested and taken to the Suddie Police Station where he remains in custody. The vehicle was also lodged.