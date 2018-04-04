Our mosquito repellents are floor strippers

WHATEVER we rub on our skins enter the body, the bloodstream and eventually must have a discourse with our liver, so the biologists imply.

Because we are tropical, mosquitoes are our natural tormentors. I use time and time again mosquito sprays when working at the computer, etc., and it was brought to my attention by my wife that the spray is lifting up the floor polish. I’m not sure whether the contents of something that can work as a mild floor stripper is ideal to spray or rub on my skin. One brand is manufactured by Twins, the other by New GPC. I spoke to a drugstore owner and he said that one brand got sprayed on his cellphone by mistake and it totalled the face of the phone. I’m not sure which authority can advise on this. I have discontinued both, but I am aware that other citizens are still using mosquito repellents. I do hope for a public response.

Regards

Barrington Braithwaite