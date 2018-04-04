Misleading article in KN

Dear Editor

ONE notes with a long eye-roll another sensational and deceptive front page headline in which Chris Ram claims, “ExxonMobil effectively bans fishing in huge swathe of Guyana’s waters.” For the record, Exxon’s total Stabroek Block, of which the Liza fields are a minute part, is 26,806 sqkm. Guyana’s EEZ is 138,240 sqkm.

The article fails to indicate where in the PSA Exxon bans fishing, causing “hundreds of millions of dollars” in losses. Ram also claims with clairvoyant certainty that Exxon will “render barren the environment”. Surely, Exxon is the most concerned and has the most to lose by any oil spill. Just ask BP whose 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster has cost it, to date, in fines and lawsuits US$42B.

Regards

Earl Hamilton