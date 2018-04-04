GuySuCo to return profits in two years

– chairman says strategic plan will guide spending of $30B

THE Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is projecting a turnaround in its fortunes by year two of its soon-to-be unveiled three-year capital investment plan, which will guide the utilisation of the $30B syndicated bond, Chairman and Head of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU), Colvin Heath-London has disclosed.

He also said that it was while crafting an earlier plan that the $30B was arrived at, putting to rest the concerns of the parliamentary opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) that no feasibility study was conducted ahead of the securing of the bond. “This figure was not plucked out of the air,” he posited, while emphasising that a study was conducted over a period of time.”

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle at his La Bonne Intention (LBI) Estate office on the East Coast of Demerara on Tuesday, Heath-London said GuySuCo is in the process of concretising the plan which is intended to revitalise the sugar industry. “We are working rapidly as a team to put forward our suggestions, which will be raised at the Ministry of Agriculture and the government level and Cabinet level, and basically we will ask for approval to move forward,” he told this newspaper.

As it formalises its plan, GuySuCo will meet shortly with the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), one of the key stakeholders in the sugar industry, for its input.

“It is very important that all stakeholders in the industry form part of the strategic plan as we go forward, so that we can all basically put hands and hearts in what we want to do. Getting the stakeholders at the table creates a scenario where we have cross-fertilisation of ideas. There may be things that we did not think about, the union may think about and other stakeholders may think about and then we could decide and finalise on how we go forward collectively,” Heath-London said.

Last week, GAWU’s President Komal Chand, while endorsing the move by the SPU to secure the $30B syndicated bond on behalf of GuySuCo, had underscored the importance of involving the union in the drafting of the plan for utilisation of the financial resources that will be pumped into the industry.

GuySuCo’s chairman noted that the strategic plan is being built on an earlier plan that was designed to recapitalise the industry with focus on plantation white sugar and cogeneration as by-products.

The intention of GuySuCo, he said, is to inject funds into sections of the ‘Cane Producing Industry’ that would generate either new income or make other income streams more sustainable. “When we talk about new income, we are talking about plantation white sugar, we are talking about co-generation, different value-added types of sugar and molasses, looking at sugar-related juices and animal feeds,” he explained.

However, Heath-London noted that the new plan would include a shortlist of by-products that would be given priority, based on their economic viability. Plantation White Sugar and Co-generation are top of the list for the corporation.

GuySuCo is aiming to produce ‘Plantation White Sugar’ to sell in the local, CARICOM, and USA markets – a move that would see the corporation earning more and simultaneously displacing the importation of refined sugar regionally. If Guyana, Jamaica and Belize – members of the Sugar Association of the Caribbean – could press the CARICOM Secretariat to impose the Common External Tariff, then extra-regional white sugar could attract a tariff of about 30-40 per cent. At the moment, brown sugar attracts a tariff of 40 per cent. Such a move would make Guyana’s Plantation White Sugar competitive

Similarly, focus is being placed on co-generation at the three remaining estates – Blairmont, Albion and Uitvlugt. Albion and Uitvlugt Estates will be the first two to be equipped with co-generation facilities, Heath-London noted. The electricity produced will be sold to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to be supplied to the national grid.

While noting that the entire $30B will be pumped into GuySuCo, Heath-London posited that in the past, the corporation’s capital injections were made to the latter end of its strategic plans; however, under his watch, it will be done in the reverse. “We are saying for us to be viable, we need to frontload these developments earlier in the plan so in the third, fourth and fifth year you would see the company returning to profitable entity,” he posited.

He noted, however, its improvement would be gradual. “Turning GuySuCo around is not an overnight thing, it may take two years or even three years but by the end of the second year, we should see if we are trending north or south.

On the issue of the bond, Heath-London said that the SPU is waiting on the commercial banks to disburse the funds, which will be done in a period of one year, starting within two weeks. It was confirmed that the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited’s (NICIL’s) balance sheet was used to secure the bond. The SPU forms a critical part of NICIL.

“We used NICIL’s balance sheet to secure the bond, and to also work out what rates we thought were competitive and to drive the rates down,” he said, while explaining that “with a syndicated bond, it means that there are several institutions involved in lending, so it spreads the risks across several institutions and based on whatever we are going to back the bond with, we can now negotiate a more competitive rate, because the risk has been spread wide across the financial range.”

The bond will be repaid within a period of five years.