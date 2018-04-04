Ex-husband breaks silence

– says murdered travel agent was trapped in abusive relationship

RICHARD Beveny, the hitherto reticent ex-husband of murdered travel agent Reona Payne, on Tuesday went live on television, telling the reporter that there is more to the story than meets the eye.

He said to begin, the woman was constantly abused by Orwain Sandy,the interdicted GDF officer at whose hands she died.

The man said that so overwhelming was the abuse,that the woman on occasion reached out to her friends, who in turn reached out to him, telling him that all was not well with his ex-wife; that life with her former flame was a living hell.

The relationship between Reona and Sandy, according to Beveny, goes back to their high school days, but it so happened that things didn’t work out between them.

He said that rather than marry Sandy, she opted to take him as her husband. It’s a union, he said, that lasted some 12 years.

But from the inception, he said, she always warned him that if ever he hurt her, she would be returning to her first love. And true to her word, that’s exactly what she did, Beveny said, though he did not indicate what caused the separation.

Asked whether he had loved his ex-wife, Beveny responded in the affirmative. The next question which followed was, if he had loved the woman so deeply, why did he allow her to slip back into the hands of her first love.

And his tearful response was: “I believe that when you love something, you let it go. And if it comes back to you, it belongs to you.

“Before I got married to Reona,she said that if I hurt her, she would go back with Sandy. Before I remarried, I went to Reona first, and she said she was happy,and I allowed her to be.”

FRANTIC CALLS

On the day that the woman was shot dead in the street by the army officer, several calls were placed to her mobile phone by persons close to her, and she also placed several calls to persons to whom she was close. From all accounts, she and Sandy had gotten into a heated argument in the latter’s car while on their way to the city; an argument that pretty soon got physical.

And while the sequence of events is not clear, Sandy reportedly told the police when he turned himself in that it was Reona who was the aggressor; that she had even tried to cause an accident by grabbing the wheel of the car, and took his service weapon from where it was hidden in the vehicle and threw it out the window.

Beveny said that while his ex-wife spoke very little about her relationship with Sandy, he just knew that she was not happy. It was there in her eyes; in her body language.

He said that after living with someone for as long as the two of them did, there are certain little things you get to know about them.

He said that at one point he even attempted to reach out to Sandy to try to get him and Reona to mend their relationship, but his offer was rejected.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE

But what got him really upset and scared, he said, was when Sandy cut off his eldest daughter’s hair in a fit of rage. And that, to him, was evidence enough that all was not well in paradise; that whatever the problem was, Sandy was taking his frustration out on his three children, who happened to be living permanently with the couple.

But even before that, Beveny said, the youngest of his three children would tell him from time to time about the abuse that her mother was suffering, but he didn’t take it seriously, as he thought that the child might have been overreacting.

He also recalled being told by all three children that there were times when Sandy would lock their mother out of the house, and on other occasions take her into their bedroom and beat her.

What did not come out of the interview, was whether the constant communication between Beveny and his ex-wife had anything to do with the tragedy of Saturday last.

The man expressed shock and disappointment at the actions of the army officer, whom he said should have exercised restraint and better control of his emotions by virtue of his profession and the office he held.

Sandy was a Special Assistant to the Chief-of-Staff of the GDF.

Moments after the shooting, the organisation issued a statement to the press indicating that the officer had been interdicted from duty.

The statement further sought to distance the army from such actions, and clarified that the act was an isolated one, and does not reflect the values of the Guyana Defence Force or what it condones.

The army has also expressed its condolences to relatives of the deceased.