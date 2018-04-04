AA’s interest in Guyana a good sign

– ‘vote of confidence’ in its ever-improving aviation image abroad

THE move by American Airlines (AA) to commence service here is being seen as a major vote of confidence in the country’s improving aviation safety and security capacity.

That’s according to Director of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Captain Egbert Field, who told the Guyana Chronicle that while AA has not yet formally applied to operate here, it has adequate time to do so, since it expects to start flights out of the country by year-end.

He said that a major airline like American Airlines said to the Authority it was confident in the safety and security operations that Guyana has here.

AA is expected to operate flights from Guyana to Miami, but Field has already indicated the Authority’s intention to entertain an application from the airline should the AA decide to ply the usually unstable but lucrative Georgetown to New York route.

Field expects that many more airlines like AA will want to operate in Guyana, especially with the emerging oil and gas industry, but not if the country’s aviation sector is chaotic and without proper standards.

He said that even the international aircraft manufacturers like Boeing have given the country’s improving security and safety ambitions great reviews, and ranked Guyana third in the hemisphere for rising aviation countries.

Boeing is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites worldwide. The company also provides leasing and product support services, and is among the largest global aircraft manufacturers.

BOEING APPROVAL

Field said that Boeing came here earlier in the year to apprise the Authority of the country’s growing positive aviation image internationally. He said that Boeing’s regional director, who deals with product promotion, said he was happy with the direction Guyana is taking, and the advancements the Authority is making in the sector.

Boeing has also indicated to the Authority its intention to share its findings and all other information gathered on Guyana with airlines and other companies within the field.

Captain Field said that as a major player in international aviation, Boeing would have access to a lot of data from the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) and like agencies, as well as economic data and feasibility studies of a country as part of its marketing and promotional strategy for its products.

He said that as a credible force within the aviation sector, Boeing’s promotion of Guyana as a lucrative destination “would be a boost for Guyana, and put the country on the map”.

Another plus in Guyana’s favour is its being selected for the first time ever to host an ICAO air transport conference, which will be held in November.

According to Field, this conference will not only help boost Guyana’s image, but also promote its aviation sector, since the country will be entertaining all 192 member states in the organisation, and will have the opportunity of highlighting what is being offered locally.

Field said the ICAO recognition is all thanks to the GCAA’s hardworking staff, of whom he is immensely proud.

Back in 2017, Guyana was conferred with the Council President Certificate by ICAO, in recognition of the significant progress that was made in addressing safety oversight deficiencies, and the effective implementation of the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs). Since assuming the leadership of the GCAA, Captain Field has moved Guyana from its 44.24% ICAO rating to an impressive to 64.66%.

A PROUD MOMENT

Reacting to the news last week of AA’s interest in Guyana, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said: “I am delighted that American Airlines will commence flying to Guyana in December. This will coincide with the launch of the newly expanded Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and demonstrates a confidence in Destination Guyana, not only as a desirable tourist destination but as an emerging oil economy as well.

“The government has been working at various levels to provide more options to travellers to and from Guyana; to North America with increased airlift, and American Airlines’ commitment to Destination Guyana is recognition of government’s work since coming into office in 2015.”

Minister Patterson, back in January this year, had said that the new arrivals terminal building, generator building, pipe installation, pump station and water tank, boarding corridor and passenger boarding bridges would be completed by the first quarter of this year.

Work on the check-in and departure lounges and the first phase of the departure terminal, screening and VIP areas, and the south-west runway will be completed by the end of June. All other works will be completed by December 2018.

The terminal building area will increase from 13,431 to 13,737 square metres; check-in counters will be increased from 20 to 32; and the runway length increased from 10,066 to 10,090 metres.

Meanwhile, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, has noted, “This is good for tourism, good for business, and good for Guyana. “Only last week LIAT announced direct flights to POS from ECIA (Ogle), so this will give Guyanese and visitors to Guyana two additional travel options in this year alone.”

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries.

American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.

American is a founding member of the one world alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries.