Victory Valley receiving much needed help

–after years of want, Linden residents say

AFTER years of neglect and marginalisation, the small community of Victory Valley located on the Wismar shore in Linden is now receiving much desired attention from government officials and residents have expressed their gratitude for the recent developments taking place in their community.

Victory Valley has been for years associated with social ills and as a result was discriminated against. Hence poverty became rampant and developmentally the community was at an all-time low.

Recently however, things have started to look up for the community and residents have expressed optimism that things will get better since they are no longer forgotten. A few weeks ago Junior Minister of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, held a community outreach, where the residents pointed out areas where they needed help. Making the list as a matter of priority were: three access bridges that were in a deplorable state, the community centre needed de-bushing and fencing and the main access road was so bad that taxi drivers refuse to transport residents to their homes.

Also attending that meeting were Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira, Chairman for the Region 10 PNCR Deron Adams and Municipal Councillor Carwyn Holland. Within weeks after the meeting was held, the three bridges were fixed and the Community Centre has been de-bushed and fenced. Adams said that representation was made for the road to be added to capital works of the 2018 budget. Adams, in an invited comment, said that from the Party level, the aim is to alleviate poverty within the community while empowering the residents.

“The Valley must no longer be a place known as the Valley of Tears. We are trying to empower them (residents) and strengthen them and to push developmental projects,” Adams said.

An ICT hub was also months ago commissioned in the community. Also, MP Figueira had recently distributed street lights to the community as well as conducted food and clothing drives and on Saturday he shared kites to the community’s children.

“I have done a number of distributions where hundreds of residents benefited from clothing, food hampers, baby clothing, strollers, bottles, farming boots, dress, shoes etc. The ‘Light it Up’ initiative saw me contributing a sufficient amount of lights to brighten up the community making it a lot more comfortable for the residents,” Figueira revealed.

Giving high praise to the Government, Minister Broomes and MP Figueira was Chairman of the Community Development Council Mr Anthony Roberts known as Jafire. Speaking on behalf of the residents, he told this publication that for years, Victory Valley was bypassed and forgotten and to now be finally given some attention is something gratifying.

‘We (are) satisfied with what they doing; we must thank the minister, I like how the minister step in. She ain’t watching face,” Roberts said, alluding to the fulfilment of the promises she made at the recent outreach in a timely manner. He also expressed appreciation to MP Figueira who was deemed the ‘people’s MP by the residents. “MP Figueira is for poor people and he always has our backs in the Valley,” one resident said.

The residents are also happy that the officials intervened for the return of ‘Valley Vagos’ which was a community party organised to raise funds. It was taken away from them for some time, and permission has been granted by the police to reconvene. CDC Chairman Roberts revealed that the officials also promised to expedite the regularisation of lands within the community so that farmers will be able to farm comfortably. Garbage collection is another issue that needs urgent intervention in the community.

Before being called Victory Valley, the community was called Valley of Tears as a fitting name to describe the high poverty rate. For years, it has been seen as the ‘Ghetto of Linden’ with shacks, pit toilets, dilapidated buildings and infrastructures being common sights. Unconstructive social activities became the norm while drug-dealing and petty crimes became prevalent.

The residents have expressed the need for everyone to rally around them as now is the time for change and betterment.