The Georgetown seawalls and development

WE need not tell Guyanese how appealing the sound of the rolling waves on the seawall is, and how invigorating it is to feel the cool sea breeze. One of Georgetown’s great assets is its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, even though this is a bit dimmed by the colour of the water that washes our shores. The relaxing experience, however, endures. What can we do at the City level to take advantage of this?

Anyone taking a stroll near the Kingston Seawall would certainly be able to take in the seawall’s vast beauty, despite memories of the countless stories about robberies and the like happening there. Given the recent controversy over an alleged shootout between police and suspected bandits which happened on that very spot, this worry must certainly be at the back of many Guyanese’s mind. It is an unfortunate circumstance which, while improvements have been made, hampers the very effects that make the wall so appealing.

This raises the question of what can be done to both increase security at this national asset and encourage businesses to make use of opportunities to develop the area. Clearly, coordination on a few fronts is the way to truly develop the Kingston Seawall area.

Government had signalled since 2016 that the Kitty and Kingston waterfront areas have been identified for the development of state-of-the-art facilities and the proposed project includes boardwalks, recreational areas, modernised ramps for ferries and water taxis, and a dockyard for yachts. Finance Minister Winston Jordan during the presentation of the 2016 budget, had made mention that, “The initiative will serve as a recreational and tourist attraction and will create opportunities for small business development.”

Those who have had the opportunity to travel extensively will note the scale and quality of commercial development projects on waterfronts and how much vibrancy they bring, not just to the immediate area, but the city at large.

A lingering question when anything substantial is being done at the seawall is maintaining its structural integrity, given its obvious importance to keeping the Garden City dry. It is unlikely that minor developments will degrade this integrity; however, an evaluation by an engineer with the appropriate expertise should certainly be considered. Given recent overtopping at various points along the wall, this is all the more important to look closely at.

Letting this literal and metaphorical sleeping giant remain in its current deep slumber, however, must certainly be worth the risk, especially as little if any structural change to the wall and its supporting infrastructure would be required. What is, however, required is the will to bring businesses, residents, law enforcement and experts together to change the current state of affairs. The minor businesses which serve the wall currently should not be undervalued, but we can certainly get much more from a key national landmark.

In time, the City Council may be able to bring these stakeholders together, but this really should be high on their list of priorities. Urban development is but another component of national development and we are sure Guyanese would collectively agree that what is good for Georgetown is good for Guyana. We can certainly turn the Kingston seawall around, and many more urban development projects are sure to follow.