Police hunting suspect in Kitty fatal stabbing

POLICE are still hunting for an identified suspect in the fatal stabbing of Taj Andrew Jarvis of Dowding Street, Kitty, on Good Friday night in the vicinity of Barr and Alexander Streets, Kitty.

The suspect, believed to be about 30 years of age, is said to reside in Shell Road, Kitty.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 20:00hrs allegedly over money but was made to appear as a robbery.

At the time of the incident, the victim was seen walking with his friend along Alexander Street when the suspect confronted him and demanded money.

An argument between the deceased and the suspect developed and quickly escalated. The suspect it is reported pulled a weapon with which he allegedly stabbed Jarvis to his left side chest and chin, resulting in Jarvis falling to the ground.

The suspect then reportedly dealt Jarvis several blows and kicks to his stomach before walking away from the scene, heading south along Alexander Street.

Jarvis was rushed by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPH) where he was pronounced as dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.