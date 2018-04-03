High tide catches many off-guard

–during day out at Number 63 Beach

NOT even the rains could keep fans of hers from all across the country from converging on the ever-popular Number 63 Beach for the traditional kite-flying and day of fun.

And, just as predictably, no one noticed when the tide took a turn, and came creeping back in until it was too late. It’s an annual occurrence that sometimes leaves many a vehicle stuck until the tide recedes.

This year, however, it would cause massive confusion, as many people started to panic and tried to get to the main exit of the beach, thereby causing a heavy traffic jam.

One intrepid driver tried to cut into the line, and got stuck on the sand banks and in the water, thereby causing the traffic to come to a standstill for over two hours.

However, public spirited citizens quickly came to the rescue, and assisted those that were stuck to safety.

True to tradition, thousands showed up with their tents, music, food, drinks and kites, all decked out in outfits specifically bought for this truly Guyanese event: Easter Monday.

It doesn’t matter what race or religion you belong to, Easter Monday at Number 63 Beach and other beaches along the Corentyne Coast is a day that most families look forward to.

It’s the one day they get to go and bask in the sun with family and friends, enjoy just about every delicacy there is to be had, have a few drinks, and spend the day relaxing.

COMES ALIVE

This year, despite all-day rainfall in some sections of the Corentyne, the beach quickly came alive a little after 14:00hrs.

Kites dipped and swayed in the sky, kids played in the sand, and music bellowed from vehicles and massive sound systems alike, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Others chose the scenic route, walking, driving, or riding bicycles, go carts, horses or motorcycles to meet up and lime with their peers.

Others took a dip when the water was just right, which was around 16:00 hrs, until all hell broke loose at around 16:30hrs.

That unfortunate little incident aside, what was quite noticeable this year was the smaller number of kites in the sky, which many felt was as a result of the inclement weather and less wind.

Even though family and friends concluded that the day was a fun-filled one, many, like Mr. Kumar Balkumar of Crabwood Creek, are urging the relevant agencies to put better traffic management and bathroom facilities in place for tourists, especially during the Easter holidays when thousands from across the country and the world visit.

“The Police should have had better traffic management at the exits when the tide came in,” Mr Balkumar said. “Some people coming in while everybody trying to get out; it should have been a one-way.

“Also, there should be some announcement for when the tide is coming in.”

According to the Badrinarrains of Number 48 Village, “Easter is one of the events we look forward to annually, since it’s one where the motto of ‘One people, one nation, one destiny’ is truly seen in all its glory.”