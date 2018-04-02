Seafarers’ union to push for stronger maritime laws

The leadership of the newly established Guyana Seafarers and General Workers Union (GSGWU) has announced that their intention is to advocate for the local maritime laws to be strengthened.

Chief Negotiator for the union, Micah Williams, told the Guyana Chronicle that the labour laws are weak in the maritime sector.

“We need to step up our standards so that the fishermen can enjoy a better working environment like any other worker,” he said, adding that their intention is to approach the government with recommendations to amend the laws.

Williams believes that the fledgling oil-and-gas industry should also be considered when amending the laws, because there will be a lot of offshore workers.

“Guyana’s maritime laws are weak, because for instance fishermen go to sea with insufficient food supplies and according to international law and standards, that is wrong,” he explained.

The union will be guided by an international body that represents persons who work at sea. Aside from sufficient food, some of the issues that the international body takes seriously include the seaworthiness of vessels and the payment of workers.

“We will ensure that all these things are sorted out,” said Williams, pointing out that fishermen often face injustice and noted that the union will represent them well.

GSGWU, which was launched last Saturday, promised that there will be great changes in the maritime sector.

In addition to ensuring that the workers get their benefits, they will also teach them about the regulations in the sector and the importance of paying their taxes.

The chief negotiator pointed out that a programme will be set up to train persons to work at sea. Williams said the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Industry has already granted them permission to utilise the building for the classes, but they are still making the logistical arrangements.