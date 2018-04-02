Rubis, GPL throw weight behind STEAM

— urge other companies to come on board

RUBIS Guyana Inc and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) have reiterated the importance of corporate entities supporting the biennial Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Fair programme.

The fair is hosted by the Ministry of Education.

Leading the charge is Rubis Retail Accounts Executive Rhonda Johnson, who stressed that her company sees investment in education as investment in the country’s future leaders.

She noted that it is because of this principle that the company supported the Regional Democratic Council Region Four Education Department STEAM fair in a very significant way.

Johnson expressed satisfaction in the execution of the regional fair, but noted that in future fairs, improvements would have to be made.

“The organisers and participants did a really remarkable job. However, there were some glitches which I trust can be rectified at the next competition if they are going to continue the growth and development of the science fair,” Johnson said.

She reaffirmed her company’s commitment and dedication in continuing to support the science fair, noting that while it is only their second time supporting the science fair, RUBIS is very happy with its growth and development.

“From a Rubis perspective, Rubis believes that the support for the STEAM was the perfect opportunity to allow students to unleash their inner creativity. This is the second time that we have given support to this competition and we believe that it’s a worthwhile initiative. Anything that can propel intellectual learning and allow students or young people to improve on their academic standing, Rubis is very happy to support,” Johnson noted.

The senior Rubis official disclosed that her company continues to remain steadfast in helping to champion the development of education, declaring that the country stands to benefit significantly.

“We believe that this was the perfect forum for us as a corporate company to give some sort of lending hand to ensure that the Department of Education materialises or realises what they were trying to achieve,” she said

The Rubis Retail Accounts Executive said supporting educational initiatives is one way of preparing students who would soon enter the workforce to be effective and efficient in the execution of their duties.

She called upon other companies to follow suit, what she said has been Rubis’s approach to holistic development.

STRONG LABOUR FORCE

“We draw our human capital from the local market, so we believe that it’s incumbent on us to ensure that we do our part in ensuring that the labour force is educated, as an educated labour force can lend to effective and efficient industries or the performance of industries in an effective and efficient way,” Johnson reiterated

GPL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shevon Sears, lauded the fair, but noted the need for a more timely start to the STEAM competition.

She also said that this year’s competition produced a significant number of brilliant ideas, which she passionately appealed to the Department of Education to bring to reality.

“There were some interesting projects, I have seen some very fantastic work by the students and it speaks very well about the students’ talent; and if we can support these endeavours, there is no doubt that Guyana can be a better place. Therefore, for GPL we believe in supporting these initiatives as it plays a vital role in Guyana moving in the right direction and that we learn to be creators rather than accepting what is just there,” Sears said.

The GPL PRO expressed satisfaction at seeing that this year’s competition involved a number of nursery schools, stating that it is the right direction for the organisers to go.

She commended them for what she said was a well organised competition and urged the department to continue involving more schools and students.

“There is no other place to start it than in the school and I am so happy that at the nursery level, this event caters for students at the nursery level; we need to cultivate that kind of spirit, the spirit of thinking, thinking out of the box; creativity — the ability to experiment that would lead to the implementation and creation of various products and services, and so I believe it should be something that more [of] corporate Guyana can come on board, so that it can be pushed at a greater level, so that more people can come out and support as this can grow by leaps and bounds, because it’s a really nice programme,” Sears stressed.

The PRO added, “This is an excellent programme and we at GPL are very happy and firmly feel that it should be supported by more corporate companies, thus ensuring that it continues to grow significantly.”

The national finals for the STEAM fair are slated for April 3 – 6, 2018 and will be held at the St Joseph High School.