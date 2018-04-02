Ponting’s speech gave us goosebumps – Iyer

DELHI Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting’s aggression, coupled with his urge to win, has already given “goosebumps” in the team camp, according to batsman Shreyas Iyer.

“He’s very aggressive and has a positive frame of mind,” Iyer said yesterday during the team camp. “When he gave a speech to all of us on the first day, it gave us goosebumps.

His frame of mind was naturally about winning, everyone comes in and we talk a lot about process. When he came in, he had just one mindset at the time: that is to win and he elaborated a lot on that.

“He asks us to play our own game and not necessarily change our technique or skill. He has his way of preparing youngsters. It has just been three or four days since he has come in; we will get to learn a lot.”

Iyer said Ponting’s approach to T20s was in stark contrast to that of Rahul Dravid, Daredevils’ former mentor. “Dravid is calm and cool, he likes to follow the process and nurture the kids. Ponting is opposite, but their frame of mind is the same. Both are equally good in their own way.”

Iyer said the younger players would also benefit from the “tremendous experience” of their captain Gautam Gambhir. “It would be helpful to the team, since he has won two IPL titles,” Iyer said. “He’s really good in building the rapport with the youngsters. It will be a great learning experience to play under him.”

On his own form, Iyer said having played a tournament in Mumbai prior to the IPL helped him find his tempo for a T20 innings.

“It really helped me in terms of how to plan and build my innings,” Iyer said. “Considering the side we have right now, it will help me personally. I hope I will be able to carry forward the same experience in the IPL as well. (ESPN Cricinfo)