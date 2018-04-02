Just Call Me Boss wins feature at Port Mourant

JUST Call Me Boss of the Jagdeo stables and ridden by Paul Delph ran a well-calculated race to upset a star-studded field and beat off the fast-finishing favourite Vera’s Finally, to win the feature event of the Triple series horserace meet, held last Sunday at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

The large crowd witnessed a well-organised and an incident-free day of racing.

The four animals in the feature C Class and one mile event were sent on their way on a level break as the crowd took up ever available position.

As the horses hit the first turn and into the back stretch, the animals were beginning to bunch up as they jostled for the lead.

By then the strong finishers in Vera’s Finally, Princess She’s Not and Jack In My Style were beginning to take orders, as they started to move into position. Around the far turn, positions were changing rapidly as the animals continued their gallop on the fast track.

However, as they hit the straight for home Just Call Me Boss with Delph urging it on, the animal did not disappoint and won comfortably.

Other wins on the card included: She Is A Princess, Storm Bird, Mischievous Maker, Miss Olympic, TNT, Not This Time and Golden Kiss.

The third and final leg will take place at Rising Sun Turf Club on April 29.

At the Rising Sun facility, there will be the following first-place cash prizes in the respective classes: C Class and Lower $1M; F Class and Lower/E’ Class non-earners/last start $400000; Three-year-old Guyana-bred $350 000; H1 and Lower $300 000; J/K and Lower $240 000; K Class non-earner/last start $230 000; L and Lower $200 000. Note: Cash prizes will be awarded from first- to fifth-place.

The start of the Triple Crown was postponed twice due to inclement weather, which eventually forced organisers to postpone the first leg.