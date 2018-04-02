GVF selects male, female squads for overseas engagements

THE Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) over the last weekend selected a male as well as a female squad to undergo intensive training for several regional and international engagements to be held during the remainder of the year.

After conducting a two-leg series of matches between teams from the Berbice Volleyball Federation and their Demerara counterparts, the selectors, led by former national captain and current national coach Levi Nedd, have named a 22-member male squad and a 15-member female squad to continue training for possible selection to represent Guyana in Bolivia next month.

The male squad comprises Davindra Latchman, Shemroy Ross, Quacy Matheson, Adriel Moore, Samuel Fraser, Dexter Hoppie, Richard Samaroo, Rick Richie, Renaldo Bobb, Joshua Jagmohan, Marcelious Hector, Akeem Bowling, Dayimon Al Ahamad, Wendel Austin, Kristophe Shepperd, Ian Bagot, Trevlon McRae, Kapeldev Samaroo, Simon Seecharran, Gino Carval, David Bowman and Juan Valaques.

The 15 females selected are Donelle Samaroo, Panke David, Amisha Mohabir, Mercedez Ford, Philana Simpson, Hanna Hicks, Kim Chan, Olivia Welcome, Abbigail Humphrey, Krystal Paddy, Candacy Mentore, Leanna Davis, Shania Thomas, Cherry Fay-Ann Fraser and Kirenia Ballard.

The squads will use the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue as well as the GuySuCo Training Centre, Port Mourant, Berbice for their training sessions which will be conducted by Nedd.