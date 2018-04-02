Easter Messages| Embrace brotherhood, Dr Norton urges

THIS weekend, all across this nation, Guyanese will come together to celebrate Easter. This Christian observance of the death and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a central part of Christianity and its observances have become a unique and colourful part of Guyanese traditions.

As with most of our religious holidays, persons from all walks of life, from across all races, cultures and social strata, come together to observe the occasion.

Easter is the most sacred season on the Christian church calendar. It is preceded by Lent, which is a 40-day period of prayer, fasting, self-examination and repentance.

It is the culmination of Holy Week, or for some, Passion Week, when believers recall the events that unfolded after Christ rode into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey on Palm Sunday, suffered persecution and was tried and crucified on Good Friday. The themes of hardship, sacrifice, redemption and renewal thread through this season.

On Sunday, as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, persons will assemble at homes, at community grounds and at parks to fellowship, share meals and fly kites.

As Minister of Social Cohesion, I urge you, amidst the camaraderie, to reflect on the lessons of the season. The spirit of brotherhood and agape love preached by Jesus Christ is alive and well in this ‘land of many waters’.

I, therefore, urge you to inculcate these values, which are so clearly demonstrated during the holiday season, into your daily lives.

Happy Easter!