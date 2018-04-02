Easter Messages| Contemplate bright future– Alliance For Change

THE Alliance For Change wishes all Guyanese, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, a happy and blessed Easter.

This Easter presents an opportunity to ponder on national renewal and contemplate the bright future before us and for us to all commit to ensuring that the necessary preparations to benefit from these prospects are not compromised and are pursued with vigour and purpose.

Equally, as Christians engage in praise and worship and reflect on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ for the sins of man, the party urges that we use this season to reflect on how far we have progressed and the road ahead.

The AFC recalls the struggles and the tribulations, the hardships and the sacrifices endured by this and previous generations to get our beloved nation to be where it is today, just over half a century post-independence. Further, we must consider too, what lies ahead, including the necessary sacrifices, as we continue to make gains and advances towards Guyana becoming a modern, technologically and infrastructurally advanced, developing state committed to delivering world-class social services to our people.

And finally, as we engage in the unique and mesmerising Guyanese Easter Monday tradition of kite-flying, the AFC implores all, especially our children, to fly your kites in wide, open spaces, away from power lines and other dangers.