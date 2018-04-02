Easter Messages| A fulfilment of God’s prophecy

— People’s National Congress Reform

THE People’s National Congress Reform extends Easter greetings to all Guyanese and more especially to members of our Christian Community, both here and around the world, on the celebration of one of the most important events in the Christian calendar. This festival, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, contains both in its symbolic significance and its secular relevance, important and powerful messages.

For the members of the Christian community, the Easter story represents the fulfilment of God’s prophecy that mankind would be offered the hope of eternal life through the sacrificial death of His son, Jesus Christ and His subsequent resurrection from the dead. It is this faith, which has kept the worldwide Christian church alive and enabled its followers to significantly contribute towards making the earth a better place for all mankind.

The Easter season in Guyana is best known for widespread kite-flying that is seen by many as a representation of the theme of the resurrection. Whatever may have been its origins, kite-flying attracts widespread participation of Guyanese, from all walks of life, regardless of religion, ethnicity or culture. It, therefore, offers another opportunity for Guyanese to share common experiences and work towards a more socially cohesive society.

This Easter as our kites of many colours soar to the heavens, let us be inspired; let us celebrate our multi-religious, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic society. Let us be proud of this rich mosaic that is Guyana. Our diversity is an asset, not a liability.

Happy Easter to all!