Woman shot dead by army officer

A SPECIAL assistant to the Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) went berserk Saturday morning, emptying his gun on his reputed wife in First Street, Alexander Village,

Georgetown.

After committing the act, Captain Orwain Sandy submitted himself to police at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Dead is Reona Payne of Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara. She worked as a travel agent at Muneshwer’s Travel Service.

The GDF hours after the shooting said Sandy, an Aide-de-Camp (personal assistant) to GDF Chief-of-Staff Patrick West, was immediately interdicted from duty and an inquiry has been launched into the incident.

The chief-of-staff has ordered the inspector-general of the Guyana Defence Force to conduct a Board of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The GDF sought to assure Guyanese that Sandy’s action does not mirror the image of other soldiers.

“The force is truly saddened by this occurrence and would want to reassure the general populace that this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of the values and standards of the Guyana Defence Force,” the army said.

The GDF has since extended sincerest condolences to the relatives of the late Reona Payne.

Meanwhile, persons in the Alexander Village area said the two came out of the man’s car fighting and the soldier pulled out his weapon and fired several shots at her. Her body was left on the side of the road and he left for the station.

The man’s ex-wife later turned up at the police station after receiving news of the incident.

One eyewitness said that when the solider shot his lover the first time, he growled at those who were around and demanded that no one intervene as he continued to empty the clip of rounds into her body.

Payne reportedly sustained more than 10 gunshot wounds about her body.

Last year, Sandy was adjudged the best graduating student of the Officer’s Course.

Two years ago, he graduated from the University of Guyana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.