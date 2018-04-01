Prayer and Mental Health

TODAY is Easter Sunday which naturally got me thinking about higher powers. In particular, the power of prayer – to any listener – as my work over the years has taught me to believe in this.

We can never prove if our prayers are heard but the benefits of prayer have long been discovered.

For millions, prayer is a source of comfort and strength. It promotes gratitude, forgiveness and brings the hope of better times.

Scientific studies have shown that prayer results in a multitude of benefits- both mentally and physically. It improves self-control – allowing individuals to eat, sleep and exercise better as well as decreasing alcohol and illegal drug use. It allows us to practice trust and unity – in both ourselves and with others. You can pray alone or in a group, which if you choose to, tends to relieve feelings of loneliness and provides necessary social support.

Prayer overall increases optimism, happiness and humility. It brings self- esteem, self-confidence, motivation, productivity and efficiency. It is a healthy coping skill- a way of dealing with stress and adversity by creating and maintaining a positive outlook on life.

My work in the field of addiction has shown me the immeasurable benefits of prayer. In the 12-step drug rehabilitation programme, the first step is a recommendation that people surrender to a higher power. This higher power is a God of your own understanding which could be anything from a tree to a deceased loved one. Those that choose to do this and integrate prayer into their recovery are more likely to be rehabilitated and remain so.

Prayer has shown the reduction of negative physical and emotional effects of stress. It’s been acknowledged that prayer slows down your heart and respiratory rate as well as relaxes muscles. People with a non-communicable diagnosis such as cancer or diabetes, experience less negative symptoms if they pray- at least they feel they do. This means that it decreases the possible onset of the mental illness that typically co-occurs with these illnesses.

All relationships require good communication to maintain and enrich them as well as get the most benefits possible. A relationship with a higher power is no different and requires often and honest communication. Your perception of the listener definitely plays a large role in the benefits of prayer. Those who pray to a loving and forgiving higher power (of any kind) experience less stress, sadness, fear and aggression. One study actually conducted an experiment on prayer and anger. Researchers had a group of people pray for themselves and their loved ones and a group who didn’t. They then exposed both groups to an anger-inducing situation. Those who prayed before the experiment showed much less physical and psychological signs of anger than those who did not pray.

Having seen the benefits, I choose to pray to my higher power as a coping skill and overall preventative measure for mental illness.

It increases my overall self-love and hope as it allows me a connection to something greater than myself. It opens a platform for unspoken guidance which somehow still shows me the way. It lightens my burdens as they are now shared between me and my higher power. It brings tremendous peace as it encourages you to share this burden and responsibility being placed on you. I find it a true miracle that so much can come out of a no-response conversation.

It doesn’t matter how or what time you decide to pray. Prayer at the beginning of the day brings hope for a good one. It’s also preventative measure for any stress or adversity that may come with the day. On the other hand, praying at the end of the day allows for reflection on your strength and patience that got you through it. It provides confidence that you can do it day after day- no matter what challenges come.

Tiffanie Lyon said, “If one can’t look inside oneself and beyond oneself, there is a piece missing to complete the healthy self.”

