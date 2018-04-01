Italian company eyes doing business here

SAIPEM has sent a Letter of Intent for a logistics base and marine agency services to John Fernandes Limited.

According to a media release from ExxonMobil, the contract encompasses the receiving, storage, handling and load-out of line pipes and other project equipment, vessels and personnel for ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase 1 development in Guyana.

“One of Saipem’s core values is the fostering of truthful and effective local content in every community in which it operates and this partnership with a reputable and long-established Guyanese company is the first step into Saipem’s plans for Guyana,” the statement read.

Saipem’s website described them as the global leader in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil-and-gas market.

“We have distinctive competences [sic] in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deep water. We provide a full range of services with contracts on an “EPC” and/or “EPCI” (“turn-key” basis) and we have distinctive capabilities and unique assets with highest technological content,” the company said.

In 2017, the Italy-based company received a new engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract to develop the Liza field.

The contract was for subsea umbilical, risers and flow lines (SURF) package of the proposed Liza project located nearly 120 miles offshore Guyana at a water-depth of 1,800m.

The field was estimated to contain more than one billion oil-equivalent barrels, and is operated by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, an affiliate of ExxonMobil.