Farmer Field School – Part One

THE Farmer Field School (FFS) approach is an innovative, participatory and interactive learning approach that emphasises problem-solving and discovery-based learning. FFS aims to build farmers’ capacity to analyse their production systems, identify problems, test possible solutions, and eventually encourage the participants to adopt the practices most suitable to their farming systems (FAO, 2003 c).

FFS can also provide an opportunity for farmers to practice and test/evaluate sustainable land use technologies, and introduce new technologies through comparing their conventional technologies developed with their own tradition and culture. It is usually a time-bound activity (generally one agricultural production cycle or a year), involving a group of farmers and the extension staff.

The method emphasises group observation, discussion, analysis, presentation, and collective decision making and actions. The basic component of FFS is setting up of a Participatory Comparative Experiment (PCE), commonly referred to as Participatory Technology Development (PTD), whereby the farmers put the FFS concept into practice. It allows participants to present their findings, experiences and knowledge in front of other FFS members while defending their opinions on findings and decisions made.

Such process builds self-confidence, particularly for women, poor household members, or minority group members. Another key outcome, although it is not an explicit FFS objective, is the development of leadership. An FFS must have an appointed group of leaders composed of a Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, Secretary, and Treasurer. In addition, the FFS membership is divided into four to five subgroups and each subgroup has a leader. Through managing the FFS group and subgroups, these appointed leaders, as well as the rest of the members, build up skills of group management and leadership. Furthermore, FFS encourages cohesiveness among members and develops teamwork.

Although, FFS is a time bound project activity, many FFS groups continue after the FFS learning cycle is completed for self-motivated study of other subjects, development of collective marketing of agricultural produce, and to establish cooperatives.

What are the Core Principles of FFS?

The following are the core principles and components of the FFS approach:

The field is the learning place: Learning takes place in the field, usually on a host farm where a PCE is established and all learning sessions are held. Participants observe and learn from the field work instead of from textbooks and lectures from extension workers. Improved farm practices must be suitable for the local context, which is usually influenced by local ecological and socio-economic conditions as well as farmers’ preferences.

Facilitation, not teaching: The role of the facilitator is crucial for successful learning and empowerment because FFS does not focus on teaching but on guiding FFS members through the learning process. To foster the learner-centred process, the facilitator remains in the background, listening attentively and reflectively, asking questions and encouraging participants to explore more in the field and present their ideas. The facilitator must stimulate FFS members to think, observe, analyse and discover answers by themselves.

Hands-on and discovery-based learning: The process of learning adheres to principles of adult education and “learning by doing”. Adults tend not to learn and change behaviour by passive listening but as a consequence of experience. Through learning by doing in a discovery-based manner, group members cherish ownership over their knowledge and gain confidence in what they have learned.

The farmer as the expert: The FFS approach recognises community members as the experts within their particular contexts, and considers indigenous and local knowledge an important source of information to be used within the FFS learning process. Through the process, FFS members learn how to improve their own abilities to observe and analyse problems and to develop practical and relevant solutions. The approach inspires members to learn continuously by exploring and educating themselves on issues and topics that affect their livelihoods.

Equity and no hierarchy: An FFS is designed for all to participate on an equal basis. FFS supports no hierarchy between farmers and evaluating progress to later assess whether they are achieving the agreed objectives.