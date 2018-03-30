WPO looks back with fond memories

–as Region 2 pays homage to the Jagans

FOUNDER-leader of the Women’s Progressive Organisation (WPO) and former President of Guyana, Janet Jagan was remembered at a moving wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The event was held at the Cheddi Jagan Children’s Park at Anna Regina in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) to mark Mrs Jagan’s ninth death anniversary.

It was organised by the Region Two branch of the WPO, and attracted scores of well-wishers.

Addressing invitees and party supporters, First Secretary and former Regional Vice- Chairman, Vishnu Samaroo seized the opportunity to reflect on the legacy Mrs Jagan would have left.

“Janet endured a lot of struggle alongside Cheddi Jagan,” he said. “She was a great woman; a great example of how women should be.

“She stood beside him throughout the trials and tribulations; she was one of Guyana’s most successful women.

Also speaking at the event was WPO General Secretary, Sheila Verasammy, who said that even though Janet and Cheddi are now long gone, their memories as well as the principles by which they stood will forever live on.

She said what was even more endearing about Mrs ‘J’, revered in some quarters as “one of the world’s 16 most rebellious women”, was that despite coming from a “predominantly white nation”, she made herself right at home here in her adopted country.

Reference was also made to excerpts from Dr Jagan’s “The West on Trial”, which detailed how the two met and “fell in love at first sight”, and how they worked tirelessly for the betterment of all Guyanese.