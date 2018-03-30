TV stations red-flagged for breaching licence

…GNBA notes sensational, lewd content

THE Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has reported that broadcasters continue to breach the amended Broadcasting Act.

According to a press statement from the authority, their Monitoring and Compliance Department detected serious breaches of the Act, especially over the past three months.

“These breaches fall within the categories of the potential to mislead, promote negative behaviour and offend public sensibilities,” the GNBA said.

Common examples include sensational content highlighting visible suffering and distress; close-up video footage of undignified images of the dead or those seriously injured; prime-time programmes between 06.00hrs -20.00hrs which promote the use of alcohol; dangerous and self-harming behavior; violence and crime; offensive language; sexually explicit material; indecent language and nudity.

The authority also noted inaccuracies or imbalance in the presentation of political or industrial controversies; interpretation of current public policy; news and current affairs; and the use of personal views and opinions as if they were facts.

“On average, the Monitoring and Compliance Department records a total of 27 red lined (most serious) infractions within a one-month period,” the authority said.

Broadcasters were reminded that such infractions have significant and far-reaching implications and can lead to severe penalties.

The authority cautioned broadcasters to take more care in ensuring that content is diligently screened before it is aired, especially music and movie.

“Ensure that immediate action is taken during live programmes to correct, caution or disconnect callers who are abusive or who spew misinformation and disparaging remarks on others; make sure that callers’ IDs be displayed and a delayed broadcasting mechanism be introduced in their stations, so that information may be edited before screening and malicious callers with unsavoury intentions be avoided,” the GNBA advised.

Broadcasters and the public can visit the GNBA website at gnba.gov.gy for any information and guidance necessary, in keeping with the broadcasting laws and guidelines.