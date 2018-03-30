Fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

INGESUS SIMONS, 56, a fisherman of Karwab, Upper Pomeroon River is feared drowned after the boat in which he was travelling capsized in the vicinity of Labba Creek, Upper Pomeroon River on Tuesday.

According to the wife of the deceased, Evednay John, she and her husband, along with their four-year-old son, Kenroy Simon, were heading home in their wooden paddle boat when a speed boat darted passed them, creating heavy waves that capsized their boat.

Luckily, John and her son managed to swim ashore but the father went missing. A number of searches carried out to locate him have so far proved futile.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.