THE body of the man discovered in a decomposed state at Grant, Lower Pomeroon River, was on Wednesday identified as Orlando Naughton, 26.

He was identified by his father, Keith Naughton. Reports indicate that Orlando was an alcoholic and was last seen alive on March 23.

His body was discovered by a farmer on Monday who then alerted residents. The police were summoned and the body was fished out of the Pomeroon River.

The body is at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a most-mortem examination.